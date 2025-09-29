Town Hall View: Thrilled with neighbourhoods investment

Cllr Shabina Qayyum, leader of Peterborough City Council, with Andrew Pakes, Peterborough MP, and Cllr Mohammed Farooq, the council's leader for growth and regeneration.

To say I’m thrilled with our government’s £40m funding boost for community regeneration in Peterborough would possibly be the understatement of the century, writes City Council leader Shabina Qayyum.

The landmark announcement follows a thorough campaign by both city MPs and will help ensure investment in two neighbourhoods – Paston, Gunthorpe and Welland, along with Orton Malborne and Orton Goldhay.

I want to thank our MPs and everyone who has turned this sought-after funding, which is possibly the biggest ever investment in our neighbourhoods, into a reality. It’s another clear sign that this progressive Labour government is listening to our calls for increased investment in councils and is giving local people the power to shape their communities.

We are putting residents’ voices at the centre of this regeneration scheme and people will be invited to join a brand-new Neighbourhood Board to guide every funding decision. The board will be shaped by all corners of our communities and chaired independently to guarantee genuine local leadership.

City council leader Cllr Shabina Qayyum

As a council we are committed to see this funding create lasting and noticeable change in our city, so I was surprised to see comments made by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor, Paul Bristow, questioning our abilities. I have only recently extended a hand of collaboration to Paul, with an assurance that I look forward to working with him, so his comments were surprising. As we have reset the dial on a set of good values and standards of behaviour, I would request him to reflect on his approach towards us. I would welcome his collaboration in delivering for Peterborough – a city we are both so passionate about.

By working closely with each other alongside the government, local groups, and our residents we will help Peterborough grow and improve, making sure our city is the very best it can be.

I’m delighted that Whitehall is supporting local authorities and consequently the wants and needs of communities. This announcement follows hot on the heels of the government's plans to expand youth services nationally, with authorities including Peterborough benefiting from a share of £88 million.

So watch this space for further updates and your chance to get involved with making a positive difference where you live. I would encourage everyone in these areas to respond to surveys advertised.

Improving standards for tenants renting private properties is so important – we said we would do this, and we meant it.

Our Selective Licensing scheme has already enhanced conditions in hundreds of homes and we are now launching a new initiative, specifically aimed at improving Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

Our city-wide Additional Licensing scheme will require all three and four person HMOs in Peterborough to be licensed. It will help to protect private rented tenants and vulnerable groups from the social and health effects of poorly managed and maintained properties within the private rented sector.

We are fully aware of concerns from residents regarding poorly managed HMOs and the negative effects these can have on communities. We have listened to responses from a recent public consultation on this subject and are taking decisive action.

Additional Licensing will commence in January 2026 and operate for a period of five years. Full details about the scheme and how landlords can apply for licences will be announced in due course.

Finally, I enjoyed a productive first meeting as council leader with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Board recently.

Among several issues discussed was the Workwell pilot programme, which is helping people who may be struggling to find or keep a job due to health problems to access the right local support.

I observed that the CPCA is working effectively with the NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care Board (ICB) on this worthwhile scheme. I highlighted the reports and urged for better use of language where it mentioned that people with long-term conditions were a “drag on productivity.” I batted for Peterborough in ensuring that the £14 million worth of investment towards this work delegated to the CPCA from our Government, does not overlook our city or its people. We have some of the highest levels of people out of employment due to health issues and funding should follow areas of greatest need -Peterborough being one of them.