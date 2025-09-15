Political View: Making renting more secure

Across North West Cambridgeshire, many residents are stuck in insecure and expensive private rentals, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

In recent months I’ve heard from families facing sudden rent hikes, young people afraid to request basic repairs, and older residents anxious about the threat of a “no-fault” eviction hanging over them. Renting is no longer just a stepping stone for the younger generation - it’s a reality for people of all ages, in every part of our community.

That’s why the Renters’ Rights Bill, which has now reached its final stages in Parliament, is such an important step. For too long, renters have been left with little protection, and landlords have had too much power to uproot lives with little notice or explanation. The Bill will finally abolish Section 21 “no-fault” evictions, ending a practice that has caused untold stress and insecurity for millions.

Other measures in the Bill will introduce a new Decent Homes Standard to the private sector, cap unfair rent increases, and put a stop to bidding wars that pit tenant against tenant. A new Ombudsman will give renters a clear route to challenge poor treatment, and a national property database will make standards more transparent. The Bill will also strengthen renters’ rights when it comes to keeping pets, recognising the important role they play in family life. Together, these reforms should bring more balance to a system that has been tilted against renters for too long.

Sam Carling MP supporting Battersea's Pet Friendly Properties campaign

Locally, the impact could be significant. Many households in Peterborough and our surrounding towns and villages rely on private renting, and too many have been let down by poor conditions or sudden rent hikes. I know from my own experience of renting how insecure it can feel when you’re reliant on a landlord who may not always act fairly. Residents deserve the peace of mind that comes with knowing their home is stable, repairs will be carried out, and their rights are respected.

And of course, there are good landlords that do all of these things already. They have nothing at all to fear from this Bill – we want to encourage high quality private rentals. Our legislation will make sure that bad landlords either get their act together, or make space for others that will do better.

There are still details to be worked through. Secondary legislation will be needed to bring much of the Bill into effect, and I’ll be following that process closely to make sure the promises made are properly delivered. It will also be vital to ensure local councils have the resources to enforce the new rules - a right on paper means little without real accountability in practice.

Of course, fixing renting alone is not enough. We need more genuinely affordable homes built, including here in North West Cambridgeshire, so that families are not left paying over the odds for poor-quality housing. Labour has been clear that this is a priority, and I’ll keep pressing for investment in the affordable housing and infrastructure our area needs.

For now, though, the Renters’ Rights Bill marks the beginning of a fairer deal for tenants. After years of delay and broken promises, change is finally within reach.