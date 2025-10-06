Mayor's View: Laugh at the fairy, but please dig deep for Anna’s Hope
And I’ll be doing this half marathon dressed as a fairy. You have my full consent to laugh at me, as long as you dig deep and sponsor what is a fantastic cause - the brilliant local charity Anna’s Hope.
It supports children and young people who are battling brain tumours and provides critical support when their families need it most. Anna’s Hope is a light in the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
It was named after brave Anna Hughes, who died aged three years and eight months from a brain tumour. Her lasting legacy is this amazing charity set up by parents Rob and Carole.
And for me this is also personal. My dad, Alan, died from a brain tumour aged 77. He was also a veteran of the Great Eastern Run. So, following in dad’s footsteps to benefit this wonderful cause is a real privilege.
While dad’s and any death from a brain tumour is a tragedy, I think we owe a special amount of attention on a disease which is the number one cancer killer of young people under the age of 40. Anna’s Hope provides that, and whether you sponsor me or not, I would encourage you to find out what an important role they play in the lives of those affected.
Of course, taking on a half marathon also means I have to fit in training between being a Mayor and a dad. I can’t say it’s been plain sailing, and put it this way, I don’t think I’ll be troubling the podium positions on race day.
My left knee is killing me at times, and as much as I find the Nene Park rowing lake pretty, I won’t be sorry not to see another lap of that place for a good while.
My friend Ishy also suggested the only way I’m getting through the run on Sunday is if he pushes me in a wheelbarrow!
But if I'm amping up the histrionics a little on social media, it really is to grab attention for Anna’s Hope and that every pound raised really will make a tremendous difference to people in their time of need.
And I also want to wish good luck to everyone taking part in the run and especially those also raising money for good causes. The Great Eastern Run really is a proud day for Peterborough, with a record number of runners expected. I look forward to meeting some of you on the run – as long as I can talk through the panting!
My fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-bristow-8
Anna’s Hope: https://annas-hope.co.uk/