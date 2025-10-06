Mayor's View: Laugh at the fairy, but please dig deep for Anna’s Hope

Paul Bristow is running for Anna's Hope

This Sunday I’ll be attempting to push through the inevitable pain that comes with being a middle-aged and slightly overweight man straining to complete the Great Eastern Run, writes Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And I’ll be doing this half marathon dressed as a fairy. You have my full consent to laugh at me, as long as you dig deep and sponsor what is a fantastic cause - the brilliant local charity Anna’s Hope.

It supports children and young people who are battling brain tumours and provides critical support when their families need it most. Anna’s Hope is a light in the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was named after brave Anna Hughes, who died aged three years and eight months from a brain tumour. Her lasting legacy is this amazing charity set up by parents Rob and Carole.

And for me this is also personal. My dad, Alan, died from a brain tumour aged 77. He was also a veteran of the Great Eastern Run. So, following in dad’s footsteps to benefit this wonderful cause is a real privilege.

While dad’s and any death from a brain tumour is a tragedy, I think we owe a special amount of attention on a disease which is the number one cancer killer of young people under the age of 40. Anna’s Hope provides that, and whether you sponsor me or not, I would encourage you to find out what an important role they play in the lives of those affected.

Of course, taking on a half marathon also means I have to fit in training between being a Mayor and a dad. I can’t say it’s been plain sailing, and put it this way, I don’t think I’ll be troubling the podium positions on race day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My left knee is killing me at times, and as much as I find the Nene Park rowing lake pretty, I won’t be sorry not to see another lap of that place for a good while.

My friend Ishy also suggested the only way I’m getting through the run on Sunday is if he pushes me in a wheelbarrow!

But if I'm amping up the histrionics a little on social media, it really is to grab attention for Anna’s Hope and that every pound raised really will make a tremendous difference to people in their time of need.

And I also want to wish good luck to everyone taking part in the run and especially those also raising money for good causes. The Great Eastern Run really is a proud day for Peterborough, with a record number of runners expected. I look forward to meeting some of you on the run – as long as I can talk through the panting!

My fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-bristow-8

Anna’s Hope: https://annas-hope.co.uk/