The fire started accidentally

A house fire in Peterborough began in the garden, the fire service says.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Hinchcliffe in Orton Goldhay yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 12th May).

A spokesperson has confirmed the fire was accidental and had spread from the garden into the house.

The fire was extinguished by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A photo of the incident shows how the building’s conservatory caught fire, sending smoke billowing high into the air.

“At 1.46pm on Sunday, crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a house fire on Hinchcliffe in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough,” the Cambridgeshire fire spokesperson said.

“Crews arrived to find a garden fire which had spread to a house. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 4.20pm.