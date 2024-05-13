Thorpe Road to remain closed as Peterborough gas works to continue for six more weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scheme had been due to finish at the weekend

A roadworks scheme in Peterborough will continue for weeks more than was planned.

Thorpe Road has been closed heading out of town from the Queensgate Roundabout since March, but the scheme had been due to end this week.

But now it has been extended for six more weeks – to ensure that a second road closure will not be needed.

Eleanor Lewis, East of England Head of Customer Experience at Cadent, said: “We are currently carrying out a mains replacement programme in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, to install tough new pipes which will last for decades, future proofing the local network and keeping thousands of homes warm.

“The first phase of work was completed in the first week of May, but discussions were held with Peterborough City Council who asked whether the second phase of works, which had been planned for a later date, could

be brought forward and carried out consecutively.

“The pipes being replaced are around 100 years old and they run straight under the carriageway which means that we have no option but to close the road so that our work can be carried out as safely as possible.

“We are very conscious of the disruption roadworks cause and are in regular contact with the Highways Authority to keep them updated on our work.