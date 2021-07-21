Highways England to carry out ‘urgent review’ of junction on A1 at Peterborough after minibus crashed into house

The crash happened last Tuesday (July 13) at about 12.50pm, when the minibus crashed into the house near the southbound slip road at Alwalton.

While it was initially reported one person was in the minibus, police later confirmed two people were in the vehicle, and thankfully only received minor injuries in the collision.

Following the collision, the Peterborough Telegraph was contacted by a resident who used to live in the house that was hit, saying that there had been a number of near misses when she lived at the property, with cars ending up crashing into the garden.

The scene of the crash

She said she had reported the issue to Highways England and Peterborough and Cambridgeshire councils, but nothing had been done.

She said; “I reported it as I was concerned that it was only a matter of time before a fatality occurs from that slip road into the house. There is nothing on that slip road that tells users to slow down/reduce speed/tight bend.”

She added: “Someone needs to take responsibility/action to prevent this happening again.”

Today, Highways England confirmed they were conducting an urgent review’ into the safety of the junction.

Alan Trille, Highways England route manager said: “Safety is our top priority and following a visit to the incident site, I have asked the road safety engineering team to carry out an urgent review to see if there’s anything further that we can do to improve safety at this location.

“We are also looking to see if there are any immediate improvements that can be made now. However, we will continue to keep the safety on the stretch of road under continual review and work with the local community on any future safety improvements.”