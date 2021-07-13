A1 slip road at Peterborough closed after minibus crashes into building

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on the southbound slip road at Alwalton.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said only one person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The spokesman said: “We were called at 12.50pm today (13 July) with reports a Volkswagen van had collided with a house in Oundle Road, Peterborough

“The collision happened close to the junction with the A1 near Chesterton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the crash. Pic: BCH Road Policing

“One person has received medical attention for minor injuries.

“The slip road to the southbound carriageway of the A1 is closed while the incident is being dealt with.”

Structural engineers are now working at the scene to make sure the building is safe before the minibus is removed.