Four people remain seriously injured in hospital after Friday’s Peterborough parkway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the incident

At about 7.20am on Friday (6 August) a grey Peugeot 307 was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia at the roundabout linking the Frank Perkins Parkway (A1139) and the Paston Parkway (A15).

Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance all attended and the road was closed for several hours.

Three men and a woman who were in the two vehicles were all taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough, who is among the four seriously injured, failed roadside drug and alcohol tests. Initial reports from police said the man had been arrested. Police have now said he was not arrested due to the serious nature of his injuries, and the anticipated length of time he will remain in hospital receiving treatment.

The original reports also said that he had suffered minor injuries. THey have now confirmed he suffered serious injuries in the incident.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.