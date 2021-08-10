Four people remain seriously injured in hospital after Friday’s Peterborough parkway crash
Police have launched a witness appeal after a crash on Friday which left four people seriously injured.
At about 7.20am on Friday (6 August) a grey Peugeot 307 was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia at the roundabout linking the Frank Perkins Parkway (A1139) and the Paston Parkway (A15).
Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance all attended and the road was closed for several hours.
Three men and a woman who were in the two vehicles were all taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.
A 20-year-old man from Peterborough, who is among the four seriously injured, failed roadside drug and alcohol tests. Initial reports from police said the man had been arrested. Police have now said he was not arrested due to the serious nature of his injuries, and the anticipated length of time he will remain in hospital receiving treatment.
The original reports also said that he had suffered minor injuries. THey have now confirmed he suffered serious injuries in the incident.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw either of the vehicles in the build up to it, is urged to contact police. This can be done via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 68 of 6 August. Anyone without internet access should call 101.
MORE: Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving as four people injured in crash on Eye Roundabout in Peterborough
MORE: Peterborough police confirm three people seriously injured in this morning’s Eye Roundabout crash