Firefighters in Peterborough have put out a warning after a number of blazes in the city this month.

While many of us have been enjoying the summer sunshine, it has kept crews busy, with an increase in calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews tackle a blaze in Eye

A fire service spokesman said: “With the warm weather arriving and looking like it’s going to stay, we know people will want to make the most of it. We really want to encourage people do this safely and help prevent incidents that could easily be avoided by taking a few easy precautions.

"We do tend to see an increase in calls to fires during spells of warm weather, which results in our crews spending significant time at incidents that could be avoided. High temperatures and dry areas of land can be perfect conditions for a fire to spread rapidly. Something as simple as not stubbing a cigarette out properly, using a disposable barbecue on grass, or even leaving glass bottles exposed to bright sunlight can start a fire that can develop quickly. We also see a lot of fires in the open that spread very quickly, often bonfires in people’s garden’s that get out of control and could lead to serious damage and injury. We urge people to use alternative ways to get rid of garden waste rather than having a bonfire.

“So far this month we have seen a slight increase in outdoor fires compared with last year (21 compared with 13). However last month we had a decrease, attending 90 in May compared with 101 in May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One go to for people when the sun is out is to get the BBQ out. There are a few tips we would recommend if you are planning to fire up a BBQ, such as checking the forecast to make sure it’s not too windy and making sure the BBQ isn’t too close to fencing or garden furniture. If using a gas BBQ, be sure to keep the cylinder cool. If you’re planning to use a disposable BBQ, make sure you don’t place it directly on grass as this can lead to a significant fire.

“There are simple steps we urge residents to take to help prevent an outdoor fire:

- Ensure cigarettes are completely out before disposing of them. Do not throw cigarettes out of car windows onto grass verges or vegetation.

- Keep BBQs well away from buildings, fencing and vegetation. Put disposable BBQs on bricks, do not place them directly on grass. Ensure any BBQs are completely cool before disposing of the ash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Avoid having bonfires in these dry conditions, please use local recycling centres to get rid of unwanted rubbish and waste.