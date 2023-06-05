Fire crews spent more than a day tackling a large fire at a waste management site in Peterborough.

Crews were called to the Biffa Eye site, off Eyebury Road, on Saturday evening, at just after 6pm.

Five crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, March, Thorney and Market Deeping – as well as a water cannon – attended the scene and remained there overnight on Saturday, into Sunday.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.

The fire was deemed to be fully out and the area safe by Sunday afternoon.

The fire service has ruled out arson as a cause, putting the fire down to being started “accidentally.”

The smoke was largely blowing over towards the North Bank and Flag Fen area. The service advised motorists to take extra care and nearby residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from across Peterborough.

Fire at the Biffa Eye site at Eyebury Road.