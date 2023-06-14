Residents living near Eye Nature Reserve are being urged to keep their windows closed after a a blaze started, with a large plume of black smoke visible across the city.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 6pm this evening (June 14) to the fire.

A number of crews are tackling the flames at the reserve, located of White Post Road.

Crews are at the scene of a fire at Eye nature reserve near White Post Road, Eye

Smoke from the fire was visible from across Peterborough, including in Hampton, and along the A47.