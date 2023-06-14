News you can trust since 1948
Residents advised to keep windows closed as fire crews tackle blaze at Eye Nature Reserve

Smoke visible across Peterborough from blaze, as fire service receives a number of calls about the incident.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 19:27 BST

Residents living near Eye Nature Reserve are being urged to keep their windows closed after a a blaze started, with a large plume of black smoke visible across the city.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 6pm this evening (June 14) to the fire.

A number of crews are tackling the flames at the reserve, located of White Post Road.

Crews are at the scene of a fire at Eye nature reserve near White Post Road, Eye
Smoke from the fire was visible from across Peterborough, including in Hampton, and along the A47.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had received a number of calls about the incident, and urged residents living near-by to keep their windows closed as a result of the smoke.

