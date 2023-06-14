Residents advised to keep windows closed as fire crews tackle blaze at Eye Nature Reserve
Residents living near Eye Nature Reserve are being urged to keep their windows closed after a a blaze started, with a large plume of black smoke visible across the city.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 6pm this evening (June 14) to the fire.
A number of crews are tackling the flames at the reserve, located of White Post Road.
Smoke from the fire was visible from across Peterborough, including in Hampton, and along the A47.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had received a number of calls about the incident, and urged residents living near-by to keep their windows closed as a result of the smoke.