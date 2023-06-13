Cause of fire which destroyed caravan in Peterborough revealed
The cause of a fire which destroyed a caravan in Peterborough has been revealed by investigators.
Emergency services were called to Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough early this morning (June 6).
Police said officers spotted smoke coming from the scene at 5am, and made their way to the blaze, where they found ambulance and fire crews already working.
A spokeswoman from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “Two crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Crabtree just before 5am this morning where they were faced with a caravan fire.
"A shed, fencing and the external fascia of a house were also affected by the fire.”
The fire was out by 5.45am. One person needed medical treatment.
An investigation was launched to find the cause of the fire – and the results of that operation have now been released, with the fire service spokeswoman saying the fire started accidentally, with a cause given as ‘electrical.’