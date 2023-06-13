News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed

Cause of fire which destroyed caravan in Peterborough revealed

Emergency crews called to scene at 5am after blaze broke out
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

The cause of a fire which destroyed a caravan in Peterborough has been revealed by investigators.

Emergency services were called to Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough early this morning (June 6).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said officers spotted smoke coming from the scene at 5am, and made their way to the blaze, where they found ambulance and fire crews already working.

Police at the scene in Crabtree, Paston following the firePolice at the scene in Crabtree, Paston following the fire
Police at the scene in Crabtree, Paston following the fire
Most Popular

A spokeswoman from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “Two crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Crabtree just before 5am this morning where they were faced with a caravan fire.

"A shed, fencing and the external fascia of a house were also affected by the fire.”

The fire was out by 5.45am. One person needed medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation was launched to find the cause of the fire – and the results of that operation have now been released, with the fire service spokeswoman saying the fire started accidentally, with a cause given as ‘electrical.’

Read More
Investigation launched as garden taped off in Peterborough after caravan fire
Related topics:PeterboroughEmergency servicesPoliceStanground