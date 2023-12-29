No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are still on the scene of an industrial unit fire in Peterborough more than 12 hours on from when the blaze first broke out.

At just before 9pm on Thursday night (December 28), crews were alerted to a premises on Padholme Road in Eastfield which had become the scene of a major fire.

More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Sawtry, March and Huntingdon, along with Market Deeping and Crowland in Lincolnshire attended the scene, as well as a large number of police officers to enforce road closures of surrounding roads.

A number of properties in the area were also evacuated for several hours while crews worked to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are continuing to tackle the blaze on Friday morning with large clouds of smoke still clearly visible.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving an industrial building, which had spread to the roof. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets, along with the turntable ladder to tackle the fire from above.

“Crews remained at the scene throughout the night to make sure the area was safe and the fire was fully extinguished.

“Some residents living in the immediate area were temporarily evacuated from their homes as a precaution.”

An investigation will be carried out into the cause of the fire but there is as yet no indication about how it started.

The video in the story above was sent to the Peterborough Telegraph by Dominic Pereira.

1 . Padholme Road fire Industrial unit fire at Cavendish Street, off Padholme Road. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Padholme Road fire The building ablaze. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Photo Sales

3 . Padholme Road fire Industrial unit fire at Cavendish Street, off Padholme Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Padholme Road fire Industrial unit fire at Cavendish Street, off Padholme Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales