Special meeting to decide row over future of ancient Peterborough oak tree

The ongoing saga of the ancient oak tree in Bretton, facing council calls to have it felled, will have to wait for a final decision.

Members of the Full Council heard at their meeting this week (December 8), that the ancient tree in Bretton will have its fate determined at a special scrutiny committee meeting in January 2022.

Peterborough City Council claims the roots of the tree could cause damage to nearby houses and so must be felled.

The oak tree in question in Bretton. Photo: Richard Simcox.

Campaigners, who have raised two petitions with more than 2,600 signatures on them, argue that the tree does not need to be felled at all, despite promises to replant six trees, including two oak trees on the site.

Cllr Nigel Simons, Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, said: “This matter needs to be brought before a specially convened Scrutiny Committee who will hear all the evidence from all sides in order to determine the fate of this ancient oak tree.

“That cannot happen now before January 2022, but it will give the members of the community in Bretton the correct platform to put their side of the matter to the council who will then make a final decision on what is to happen.

“This is an ancient oak tree, the last one standing from what use to be a row of such trees in that area, but have all now been felled since the houses were built.

Bretton Parish Cllr Lady Collette Francis

“The tree is not 600-years old as claimed, but more likely to be 200-300 years of age. Nevertheless, it is an ancient tree and we must look at all the evidence before making a decision despite the impassioned pleas of the local community who want it saved.”

Members heard first from Bretton Parish Cllr Lady Collette Francis who said: “Given all the evidence available, and with the covid pandemic in 2020, please could you explain what decision process you used to come to the informed decision to grant the planning application 20/00652/TRE?”

Richard Elmer, who lives nearest to the tree and is trying to save it, said: “The council’s own report has admitted that the house can remain, the house can be repaired, and the tree can remain.

“It will cost more to provide long term repairs so the easy answer for the council, and the cheapest answer for the council is to fell the tree.

Richard Elmer.

“It’s a bit like saying, knock down a grade 1 listed building and build some portacabins.

“That is not an answer, and I will object until there’s not a breath left in my body.”

Members of the Full Council agreed unanimously that the matter should go before a specially convened scrutiny committee meeting in January 2022.

After the meeting, both Cllr Simons and Mr Elmer agreed that this was the correct course of action, with Mr Elmer adding: “This is a case where the council has to decide whether or not they are liable because they granted the planning permission for this house which clearly states that the tree should be preserved and that no buildings should be attached to properties near the tree.

“The house has had a conservatory illegally built through a planning grant from Peterborough City Council and it is now claimed by the insurers of that property that the roots of this wonderful ancient tree could at some point in the future cause damage.

“The council cannot be blamed for damage from a tree that isn’t there, so they want it cut down.

“What we say is that the tree is not causing damage and will not cause damage in the future.