New images released of Fenland reservoir that could provide water for 250,000 homes

Anglian Water and Cambridge Water have released an artist’s impression of the proposals for a new reservoir in the Fens that could provide water for thousands of homes in Cambridgeshire.

Anglian Water say the reservoir, which would be located close to Chatteris, Doddington and March, will supply enough water for around a quarter of a million homes, as well as protecting the environment by enabling a reduction in the amount of water taken from rivers and underground aquifers elsewhere in the region. It will also create a new visitor destination, creating new jobs, and wider economic, environmental, leisure and health benefits for the local community.

The design, which has evolved using the valuable feedback from the first phase of consultation, is characterised by its ‘ammonite’ shape. The image shows how the proposed reservoir could become an exciting new visitor destination, creating jobs, and wider economic, environmental, leisure and health benefits for the local community.

What the new reservoir could look like

The reservoir embankments feature public pathways and exciting landscape forms, with clear potential to host water sports. The design also shows how the reservoir could link to nearby towns and villages and includes wetland areas for wildlife.

Projections from the Met Office show that the East of England will become hotter and drier in summer, and wetter in winter, meaning that there is a pressing need to store winter water to cope with summer droughts.

Geoff Darch, Head of Supply Demand at Anglian Water said: “In a future with more people but less reliable rainfall the reservoir will have a crucial role to provide future water supply. However, our aspiration goes beyond a reservoir for public water supply. Our intention is to design a reservoir that the local community can be proud of, and that will encourage people to visit and enjoy its surroundings.

“The reservoir will benefit the local environment, creating new opportunities for nature to flourish, as well as contributing to the health and wellbeing of the community and boosting the local economy. It could also serve as an educational hub, using the reservoir to teach future generations about how water shapes our lives and the environment. The success of our existing water parks like Rutland and Grafham Water are testament to the positive impact sites like these have for the surrounding community as well as well as boosting the local economy.”

Natalie Akroyd, Director of Quality and Environment for Cambridge Water, added: "Engaging with local communities and wider stakeholders is an important part of how we are developing our plans and we look forward to updating the public on other key aspects of the project at our upcoming consultation.

“We will be hosting a wide range of consultation materials on the project website, while engaging directly with the community through a series of in-person events across the proposed area, ensuring information is accessible to as many people as possible.”

During the forthcoming consultation, a range of information, including an interactive map and master plan, project brochures and an educational animation will be made available on the project website. The consultation will run from 30 May until 25 July 2024.