New bollards in place at Peterborough park after Travellers move on

New bollards have been put in place after a group of Travellers left a Peterborough park.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 8:15 am
New bollards in place at Manor Farm Park in Eye.

The bollards are designed to restrict entry to vehicles at Manor Park Farm in Eye after Travellers first gained access to the site two weeks ago.

There has always been space for a wooden bollard at the entrance to the footpath but after falling into disrepair/being vandalised in the past it had not been replaced.

Council cleaning teams also attended the park to carry out a full clean up after it was left full of litter, with trees chopped down and also with human waste left lying around.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The site has now been cleared of all human waste and general rubbish. Our teams will return to remove green waste once the weather conditions allow.

“Moving forward, a site visit will be completed to investigate whether preventative measures can be improved further.”

A clean-up operation has taken place at a park in Peterborough after a travellers camp moved on

