Travellers issued with eviction notice from Peterborough park by city council

The Traveller site in Manor Park Farm, Eye.

Around ten caravans arrived at Manor Farm Park in Eye on Tuesday (June 9) after leaving a site in Glinton.

The caravans occupied the left-hand side of the park, blocking the main footpath.

A number of residents had expressed their concern at the location of the site and Peterborough City Council has since confirmed that a section 77 notice has been issued to those on the site.

Section 77 of The Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 gives local authorities the power to direct Travellers to leave land they are residing on if it: forms part of the highway, is without the consent of the landowner or is any other occupied land.

It is an offence to fail to leave as soon as reasonably practical or to re-enter the site within three months of the notice being received. Failure to comply could lead to a Magistrate’s Court Order being taken out.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council confirmed that a Section 77 notice was issued on Tuesday and that they would be making no further comment on the matter.