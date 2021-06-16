Travellers given 24 hours to vacate site in Peterborough park

The Traveller site in Manor Park Farm, Eye.

Deputy Council Leader and representative for Eye, Thorney and Newborough, Councillor Steve Allen, confirmed that the council had obtained a section 78 notice in court today.

A section 77 order under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 was issued to Travellers at Manor Park Farm in Eye last week. This directed the Travellers to leave but since there has been a failure to comply, an application to the Magistrates Court under section 78 has enabled the council to gain an eviction order.

The travellers have now been allowed 24 hours to move on but after that, an eviction will be ordered.

In a statement, Councillor Allen said: “I have received the following update from City Council Officers.

“I can confirm we obtained the Section 78 in court today; this has been issued on the group.

“We have to allow 24 hours for them to move on, if they fail to comply, I will organise an eviction.

“Aragon are on standby for the clear up and have asked officers to visit the site to see if further defence measures can be installed/improved.”

Around ten caravans arrived at Manor Farm Park in Eye last Tuesday (June 9) after leaving a site in Glinton.

Posts that prevent access to the park by cars were vandalised and the caravans currently occupy the left-hand side of the park, blocking the main footpath.