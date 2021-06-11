Residents concern as travellers set up camp in Peterborough park

The Traveller site in Manor Park Farm, Eye.

Around ten caravans and accompanying vehicles arrived at Manor Farm Park in Eye on Tuesday (June 9) afternoon.

The vehicles are mostly parked along the footpath on the left side of the park, close to the children’s play area and skate park.

The placement of the caravans also means that using the footpath that connects the park to Tintern Rise and Hodney Road had been partially covered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traveller site in Manor Park Farm, Eye.

It is believed the group arrived in the park after being moved on from a site in Glinton.

One resident said: “My concern is the environment. I hope that they are respectful and don’t leave litter and waste lying around. I have also seen vehicles driving straight across the field, which could damage it.”

Another added: “Their presence in the park definitely makes me feel more uneasy about using the cut-through to Hodney Road. While I have no problem with how they choose to live, I’m sure they could find a more appropriate site than a small community park.”

Others were more welcoming, however, with one resident adding: “If they keep the area tidy and respect the residents then it doesn’t bother me.

The Traveller site in Manor Park Farm, Eye.

“I’m willing to keep an open mind and not complain before there are any problems actually caused.”

Police visited the site on Tuesday and have said that they are now working with Peterborough City Council, who will look to use the powers available to them to clear the site.