Historic painting of Priestgate to inspire latest mural in Peterborough city centre

Nathan Murdoch and Peterborough Positive will be combining for the fifth time to create a new piece of street art in the city centre.

Work has begun on the latest piece of street art designed at changing the look of Peterborough.

Peterborough Positive, the city’s Business Improvement District, has once again teamed up with renowned street artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero to bring a splash of colour to the city centre.

On this occasion, the entrance to Priestgate will be getting a makeover. The artwork will be inspired by a historic watercolour of how the street looked in the 1930s.

Priestgate now and how it is planned to look.

The work was created by Wilfrid Wood, an urban landscape artist who lives in Barnack and was known for capturing the changing landscape of the city in the 1930s and 40s. Many of his works were commissioned to document the city’s architecture before redevelopment and are part of collections held at the Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

The artwork is taking on a similar theme to the popular Cowgate mural created last year, which saw the entrance to Cowgate, which faces out onto Queen’s Street, transformed with a scene of how the street used to look; taken from a photograph dating back to 1908.

Artist Nathan said: “We have had so much positive feedback about the Cowgate mural and my eldest told me that they were learning about the mural in art class in school. It has been one of the most popular murals we have done in the city.

"We are going for a similar thing here in Priestgate. It is going to be a challenge trying to recreate a watercolour, it will be more of a challenge than Cowgate but it will make another nice feature for the city. It will add good value to the city centre.”

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer of Peterborough Positive said: “This is out fifth project with Nathan so far and everything we have done together has all been about placemaking and trying to elevate the city centre and trying to make it more appealing, as well as putting a smile of people’s faces.

"Art has the power to connect us with our city’s past while enriching our present surroundings. Wilfrid René Wood’s work captured Peterborough’s history and we are excited that Nathan and Tony’s interpretation will ensure it continues to inspire today.

"I want to give a special thanks to local historian June Bull for suggesting the piece by Wood, which will undoubtedly be an eye-catching mural for residents and visitors to enjoy.”