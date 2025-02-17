Peterborough's street art tribute to The Beatles officially completed
The new artwork paying homage to one of the world’s most iconic bands, The Beatles, has been officially completed in the centre of Peterborough.
Commissioned by Peterborough Positive – the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) – the mural recreates the legendary Abbey Road album cover.
Painted by renowned local
artists Nathan Murdock, and Tony Nero, the mural is located on the side of Poundland at Hereward Cross, adjacent to a zebra crossing reminiscent of the famous scene from the 1969 album cover.
The artwork pays homage to Peterborough’s rich entertainment history. In the 1960s, the city welcomed The Beatles, who stayed at the Bull Hotel on Westgate.
During their first stay, on 2nd December 1962, The Beatles performed at The Embassy Theatre, just around the corner on Broadway. They returned to Peterborough on 17th March 1963 for another performance at the same venue, staying once again at the Bull Hotel.
The Beatles were known for their fun-loving, playful personalities. During their stay at the Bull Hotel, the Fab Four made handwritten entries into the visitor book where Paul McCartney joked about expecting 58 people in his room, while John Lennon listed 33, George Harrison anticipated two, and Ringo Starr and manager Brian Epstein indicated they would be alone.
Pep Cipriano, Chief Executive Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “Art plays a vital role in placemaking and has the power to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences. The Beatles mural is not just about recreating an iconic image; it’s about giving people a reason to stop, look, and connect with the city’s heritage.”