Run down Peterborough walkway given new lease of life with colourful street art
A rundown walkway has been given a new lease of life in the centre of Peterborough.
The walkway that links Viersen Plats to Lower Bridge Street and leads to Asda on the bank of the River Nene has long been left to gather rubbish and has been graffitied a number of times.
Both sides of the well have been given an injection of colour thanks to Nathan Murdoch of Street Arts Hire Ltd and Peterborough Positive.
The project took three days to complete in total.
Nathan said: “We created this graphical style install to uplift an old and abused walkway.
"The feedback has been sensational from all walks of life, we value your love and support.”
Work is also continuing on a new mural of The Beatles. The artwork celebrates the city's musical history and its connection with the famous band.
The artwork celebrates the city’s musical history and its connection with the famous band.