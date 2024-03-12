Peterborough city centre mural depicting historic scene nears completion
Work to transform the entrance to Cowgate in the Peterborough city centre with a stunning new mural is almost complete.
Local artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero have working hard over the past week to improve the entrance to Cowgate, which faces out on to Queen’s Street and points the way to Priestgate.
The previously mostly blank wall on the side of the Head 2 Head Barbers shop at 50 Cowgate has become a new piece of artwork, recreating a street scene from the same street back in 1908.
Work is expected to be completed on the project- which has been commissioned by Peterborough Positive (the city’s business improvement district)- by the end of the week.
Both Tony and Nathan have already put around 98 hours of work into the mural and expect to be finished just after the 100-hour mark.
Nathan said: “The feedback has been amazing. We’ve met so many people who have stopped us to comment and have a chat. It makes you realise just how many people visit Peterborough.
"It has been stressful but seeing close to the end result, like this, makes it feel worth it.
"So many people have been really supportive and I hope this lasts for a lone time.”