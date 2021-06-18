A clean-up operation has taken place at a park in Peterborough after a travellers camp moved on

He saw first hand the state of the park as council workers cleared rubbish.

The camp was set up in Manor Farm Park in Eye last Tuesday (June 9).

The group was on the site for just over a week before Peterborough City Council obtained a Section 78 order at Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 16).

The order gave the Travellers 24 hours to vacate the land, otherwise an eviction would be arranged.

The group complied with the order and left the park on Thursday (June 17).

Now a clean-up team has been tackling patches of damaged grass, fallen trees, piles of rubbish as well as human excrement.

Council teams were on site in the morning and afternoon to begin the clear-up.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow who visited the site, added: “Those who argue there is no need for the tough measures against unauthorised traveller encampments - which are included in the Police and Crime Bill going through Parliament - please take a look at how our friends have left Manor Farm Park, Eye, just outside Peterborough.

“Bags of rubbish, felled trees in the Meadow and human excrement in the Children’s Play Area. There is never an excuse for this.

“Police will be given powers to seize caravans, and arrest people for unauthorised occupation of public and private land.”

RELATED:

1. Rubbish and fallen trees left behind in Manor Farm Park Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Rubbish and fallen trees left behind in Manor Farm Park Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Rubbish and fallen trees left behind in Manor Farm Park Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Rubbish and fallen trees left behind in Manor Farm Park Credit: The Eye Community Photo: Midlands Buy photo