Quick-thinking police officers save life of man who collapsed in Peterborough street

Both police and ambulance crews were seen on St Peter’s Road on Tuesday morning.

Two police officers in Peterborough have saved the life of a man who collapsed in front of them on Tuesday morning (April 29).

Both police and ambulance were seen along St Peters Road, just in front of the Town Hall, at just after 10am.

Upon spotting the man, officers raced into the Town Hall to grab a defibrillator, which ultimately aided in saving the man’s life.

Ambulance crews on the scene at St Peter's Road.

Updating the public on the incident, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “It was a case of right place, right time, for some of our city centre neighbourhood officers on Tuesday morning.

“As two of them were pulling up to the Town Hall to start their foot patrols, a man collapsed in front of them.

“While one commenced CPR, our PCSO rushed into the Town Hall to get a defibrillator and commenced CPR, before colleagues who arrived to assist took over until paramedics arrived.

“The quick actions of our officers ultimately saved the man’s life, who was taken off to hospital in the company of his family, to be cared for by medics.

“No two days in policing are ever the same, we never quite know what we are going to be faced with when we come into work!”