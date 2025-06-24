Bus driver released on bail following crash that left teenage boy on the way to school with life threatening injuries in Peterborough
The boy was on his was to school at Queen Katharine Academy at around 8:20am when he was struck by a bus close to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road in the Walton area.
The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that a teenage boy was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment after the incident but that he had sustained life-threatening injuries.
At the scene, a bus driver was arrested on on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He now been bailed until September 10.
Queen Katharine Academy Interim Principal Rick Carroll released a statement in which he sent his and the school’s best wishes for the student’s full recovery as well as issuing an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to the police.
Mr Carroll said: “We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our students was seriously injured after they were hit by a bus near to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road on their way to school this morning.
“They have been taken to hospital and are being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. We are in close contact with them and their family.
"I know that our whole school community will be thinking of them and wishing them the very best.
"We are aware that the driver of the bus has been arrested, and the police are investigating. We urge anyone who may have seen the incident take place to call 101 and quote ‘Incident 104 (23rd June)’.
“We know that students may have seen the incident take place. We have spoken to students today to make sure they know how to find support if they witnessed or have been affected by the incident.
"Parents can also contact [email protected] if you have any concerns about your child’s wellbeing over the next few days.”