Bus driver arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after pedestrian left with 'life-threatening injuries' in Lincoln Road crash in Peterborough

A section of Lincoln Road in Peterborough has been closed by police after a pedestrian was left with life threatening injuries (June 23).

The section of road affected is on the A15, in the Walton area, close to the Shell garage where Lincoln Road meets the Werrington Parkway after the incident at just after 8am. Long delays were reported right back to the Brotherhood Retail Park.

Emergency services attended the scene to find a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and later arrested the driver of the bus involved in the incident on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The victim has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A15 Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 8.20am today (23 June) with reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on the A15 Werrington Parkway, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian has been taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the bus has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.15am to a collision between a cyclist and a bus on Lincoln Road in Walton.

"An ambulance and a response car from the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. A teenage boy was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”