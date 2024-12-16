Body of man found after Peterborough retail park car park closed over the weekend

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 14:16 BST

The body of a man in his 30s was found close to Peterborough One retail park.

A body of a man has been found in Peterborough over the weekend.

On Saturday morning (December 14), police were called to the car park of Peterborough One Retail Park to reports of a sudden death and the car park was closed.

Police there found the body of a man in his 30s. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Peterborough One Retail Park.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8am on 14 December to reports of a sudden death at a car park near to Eye Road, Peterborough.

"The death of the man, who was in his 30s, is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.”

The car park was reopened at just before 9:30am.

