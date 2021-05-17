Woman who assaulted two paramedics in Peterborough sentenced

Claire Moore attacked the two male emergency workers in the city on January 26 last year.

Moore (38) of Buttercup Drive, Bourne, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

She was ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, and pay £150 compensation to each paramedic.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court