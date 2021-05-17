Woman who assaulted two paramedics in Peterborough sentenced
A woman who assaulted two paramedics in Peterborough has been sentenced.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:00 am
Claire Moore attacked the two male emergency workers in the city on January 26 last year.
Moore (38) of Buttercup Drive, Bourne, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
She was ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, and pay £150 compensation to each paramedic.
She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £145.