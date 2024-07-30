WATCH: Peterborough drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his pants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mantas Kontaimas given suspended jail sentence

A class A drug dealer who was caught in the act in Peterborough by neighbourhood officers has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) officers were on plain-clothed patrols in Millfield on the morning of 30 September last year in response to concerns around drug dealing in the area.

They spotted what they believed was a drug deal about to take place in a car in Cromwell Road so intercepted and detained the two occupants for a search.

The moment Mantas Kontaimas was arrested, and some of the drugs found by police

Mantas Kontaimas, 23, who was in the driver’s seat, was found with five wraps of heroin in his trouser pocket, as well as £260 in cash and a phone in the car.

A strip-search in custody uncovered about £1,160 worth of heroin and crack cocaine concealed in his underpants.

The passenger, a woman in her 30, had no action taken against her.

Kontaimas, of Barnstock, Bretton, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court this week where he was sentenced to 527 days in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next year as well as a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Detective Constable John Pentney, who investigated, said: “Our Neighbourhood Support Teams work incredibly hard to tackle criminality linked to drug dealing and those causing harm to our communities through organised crime and county lines.