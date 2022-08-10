Council 'reviewing situation' after calls for action to stop dangerous and anti-social driving on city street

Peterborough City Council have said they are reviewing the situation after calls for action to stop boy racers using a city street.
Cllr Julie Stevenson called for the council to put traffic calming measures in place at Tresham Road in Orton Southgate after anti-social drivers started using the street for their meets.
They had previously used near-by Stapledon Road – but after injuries happened at a meeting – and numerous complaints from businesses, residents and councillors, traffic calming measures were put in place earlier this year.
Following the latest meet at the weekend in Tresham Road, cllr Stevenson, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, and Cambridgeshire police said they were pleased the traffic calming measures were working at Stapledon Road.
Cllr Stevenson said: “I'm obviously very pleased the measures at Stapledon Road have proved effective, but now we know what to do – the council must repeat the measures at Tresham Road to bring peace to our area.
"We couldn't know how effective the measures would be until we installed them. Now that we know they work we can embark on a wider process of rollout.”
Today a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said the situation was being reviewed. The spokesperson said: “We're working with the police and managing agent for the site to review what's happening and discuss next steps."
Earlier this year a woman was seriously injured at a drifting event when she was struck by a car in Stapledon Road.