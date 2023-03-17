Peterborough's Little Miracles 'overwhelmed' with love following devastating break in

A Peterborough charity which was left heartbroken following a break in has said they have been ‘blown away' by the support they have received.

Windows were smashed, and electronic devices including laptops, games consoles and iPads were either stolen or damaged in the raid.

Charity CEO Michelle King' with staff, volunteers and children at Little Miracles

The charity said it would cost them thousands to recover from the break in – but in the days following, they have been inundated with support.

Louise Evans, head of income generation at the charity, said: “It has been absolutely overwhelming. We have been blown away by the outpouring of love from the community.

"We have had some tradespeople come and help us get secure again, and we have had lots of offers of help to boost our security so it is as good as it can be.

"Another local business has offered to include us on their night time patrols.”

The charity had to close the site on Monday while police carried out investigations – but managed to make sure activities were available for youngsters.Louise said: “We have been able to be business as normal for most of the week. It has had an effect on some of the children with sensory issues, but our staff here are amazing, and have been very adaptable.”

A web fundraising page to help the charity has been set up, and has already raised more than £2,000.

Louise said: “We have had a huge amount of support. Whenever we are feeling low, we read the messages, and it cheers us up – we have been blown away by it all.

"The messages, which have come in from people we have never met, are keeping us going.”

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for information to find the culprit. Anyone with information should call 101.

To donate to the fundraising campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/page/littlemiracles

