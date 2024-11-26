​Peterborough Sports rescued a vital point with a 94th minute equaliser in a National League North fixture at home to lowly Radcliffe Borough on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw kept Sports five points and five places clear of the relegation zone, although there was disappointment as well as relief on the final whistle at PIMS Park.

Sports had dominated most of the match, but Michael Gyasi’s failure to convert a 75th minute penalty looked like proving costly when the visitors sneaked into the lead four minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on-loan Lincoln City midfielder Oisin Gallagher popped up with a well-taken 94th-minute leveller and Sports almost claimed victory two minutes later when substitute Max Booth fired wide from a decent position.

Oisin Gallagher (left) celebrates his dramatic late equaliser for Peterborough Sports against Radcliffe with joint manager Michael Gash. Photo Darren Wiles.

The city side should really have been out of sight even before all the late drama. Gyasi, Elliot Putman and Dan Jarvis all went close in the opening 15 minutes as visiting goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt proved to be something of a ball magnet for the Sports forwards.

Hewelt excelled midway through the second-half when denying Kaine Felix and Gyasi from close in quick succession and it was therefore no surprise when he also delivered a terrific stop to keep out Gyasi’s penalty.

Radcliffe had barely threatened to score all night, but Lucas Weaver fired into the top corner to put them into an 86th minute lead. Fortunately for Sports their famous fighting spirit kicked in again and Gallagher was on hand to nod home in the fourth and final minute of added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now six competitive games unbeaten – five in the league – for Sports who had also drawn 1-1 at home to Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

Sports now make the long trek to South Shields on Saturday, their last game before an FA Trophy third round tie at divisional rivals Southport.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, Jarvis, McCann, Alban-Jones (sub Bland, 63 mins), Gallagher, Felix (sub Booth, 84 mins), Gyasi. Unused subs Elsom, Winters, Pereira.