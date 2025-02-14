VIDEO: Police release the chilling 999 call reporting the death of 86-year-old murder victim Una Crown

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:15 BST
Una Crown was killed by David Newton in 2013.Una Crown was killed by David Newton in 2013.
Una Crown was killed by David Newton in 2013.
Una Crown was murdered by David Newton in her own home in January 2013.

Cambridgeshire Police has released the audio of the 999 call made to report the death of Una Crown in 2013.

The body of Una Crown was discovered in her home on Magazine Lane in Wisbech on the morning of January 13. She had been stabbed four times and her throat had been cut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her killer, David Newton then set alight her clothing in a bid to hide evidence and took the landline off the hook.

Newton was sentenced to life in prison on Friday (February 14).

The caller is clearly shaken in the audio and reports to police the burns on Una Crown’s body and her property.

The call

999: "Please don't touch anything at the moment"

Caller: "She's had a fire. What’s this? There's a small amount of burning stuff near a radiator. I don't know, there's something weird."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

999: "Officers are on the way there now. We've got police officers on the way there now. My colleague is speaking to ambulance. So, there are burn marks are there? Near the fire?

Caller: "There's debris of what could be burnt cinders. I think she's actually set herself alight."

999: "Oh my goodness"

Caller: "There’s been a bit of fire in the kitchen. The phone was off the hook. I think she's been on fire."

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice