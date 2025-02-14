Life sentence for man who murdered 86-year-old Una Crown in 2013

Una Crown was stabbed to death at her home in Wisbech in 2013.

David Newton has been sentenced to life, with a minimum of 21 years, for the murder of Una Crown in 2013.

Eight jurors returned to Cambridge Crown Court for the sentencing hearing on Friday (February 14) after Newton was found guilty earlier this week.

Newton escaped justice for more than 12 years but was eventually caught thanks to new DNA evidence found under Una Crown’s fingernails. The murder took place at her home in Magazine Lane, Wisbech when Newton inflicted stab wounds to Una Crown’s neck and chest.

Her clothing had also been set alight by Newton in a failed bid to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the house

Newton’s sentence was reduced to 20 years and 61 days due to the time Newton had already spent in custody but he is set to remain in prison for the rest of his life.

Claire Matthews, of prosecution counsel, said the aggravating features for sentencing included the fact that Mrs Crown was particularly vulnerable due to her age, and the fact that she was petite in size.

She added that another aggravating feature was the mental and physical suffering that must have been inflicted prior to Mrs Crown’s death, with the evidence demonstrating that there must have been an interlude between Newton entering the house and the fatal assault taking place, during which she “must have been very frightened indeed”.

She said this was an act of trespass that “must have been long contemplated” by the defendant towards an “intensely private and elderly widowed lady, living alone”.

In mitigation, Henry Grunwald KC said Newton’s last appearance before any court was in 2014 and referenced his age and “very poor” ill health.

He added that Newton is a “very different man to who committed the offence”, adding that he now suffers from serious depression and many other health problems. He said Newton “may well end up dying in prison”, although he recognised personal circumstances did not play a large role in sentencing.

SENTENCING

Sentencing, Judge Justice Neil Garnham, told Newton: “Una was 86 when you killed her. She was a widow living alone. She was a slight lady, only 4ft 10 although advanced in years she was vigorously independent - cooked cleaned and cared for herself and enjoyed company of friends family and neighbours.

“She was described by her family as feisty, not afraid to speak her mind or stand up for herself. You knew her as a nearby neighbour to do the odd job for. You would pass the time of day with her when you walked your dog around the town, and described her as a very nice very kind little lady.

“That that is what you thought of her, makes all the more extraordinary the events of 12 January 2013.

“The intruder must have had a key or persuaded her or forced her to let him in. I have the gravest doubt whether she would ever have let you in if you would have knocked at her door. I find it a fact you had had a copy of her back door key made for yourself when you bought her a replacement key at a local locksmith some months earlier.

“Precisely how you got in is a detail of no real consequence. What matters is you entered that lady’s house entirely uninvited. Quite why is far from clear, I accept you did not enter in order to kill her – you had no possible motive for doing so.

“I accept you did not enter to steal, but you did empty her purse after you had killed her – but that was just opportunistic.

“You had a history of going into other people’s properties uninvited in search of conversation and company. You had attempted to visit female relatives in the town earlier that evening and in my view, that was what brought you to Mrs Crown’s door. You wanted someone to talk to, having a key to her door made that easier.

“Be that as it may, she must have been utterly terrified when you came into her house. I have absolutely no doubt she was not expecting you to walk into her home, and did not want you there. She heard a noise and got up from her chair as fast as she could, discarding her blanket from round her knees.

“She stood to confront you, and told you to get out. It seems likely that she attempted at some point to use the phone to call for help, given that it was found hanging off the hook.

“What is clear to me is that there was a confrontation between her and you. How this ended is not a matter of guess work.

“You first struck her to the head causing bruising to her ear. I can’t say for sure you used her walking stick, you may have used your fist, but there was certainly some blunt force trauma.

“I accept you had not brought a knife with you, but faced with her anger and resistance, you picked up a long knife from her kitchen and attacked her with it.

“The postmortem established the knife used was at least 24cm or nine and a half inches in length. You used that knife to slit her throat. You stabbed her twice to the left side of her chest, causing fractures to her ribs and slicing through the muscles between them. On one occasion the blade travelled through both her lungs and heart, exiting her body on the other side of her chest.

“She tried to hold you off by putting up her hands to stop your attack on her, leaving her with characteristic defensive injuries.

“This was a ferocious and sustained knife attack on a defenceless old lady in her own home. You then attempted to cover up what you had done or to disguise evidence by setting fire to her body and home. You tried to give yourself an alibi by visiting the serviceman’s club.

“In addition to the injuries, her attempts to defend herself had one other significant consequence. In Una’s desperate struggle with a man who was stabbing her to death, she picked up on her fingernails some of his DNA.

“Some years later, when the investigation into what had become a cold case had re-opened, DNA testing had improved and it was your DNA that was identified.

“The initial investigation had been mishandled. The scene was not sealed off and protected - and the force has quite rightly apologised for that incompetence.

“The investigation that followed the retesting of DNA has been of a completely different order, and has resulted ultimately in your conviction.”

Police commended

Judge Garnham said he could not conclude Newton was intoxicated but his intention at the time of the attack was to kill her. He said there were only two mitigating factors – Newton’s age now and his poor health.

Judge Garnham concluded the sentencing hearing by commending the police work in the case.

He said: “After a disastrous start, this was an impressive police and CPS investigation. I am told it necessitated analysing over 10,000 items of material for disclosure to the court – the largest ever general disclosure exercise conducted by this constabulary.

“Furthermore the presentation of evidence has been impressive. I commend the work in particular of Det Sgt Dan Harper, Det Sgt Simon Oldfield, DC Gareth Purdy, DC Nigel Ebdale, retired DI David Grierson, assistant investigator Graham Macmillan and the overall leadership of DS Iain Moor.

Finally, I want to thank the family of Mrs Crown for the dignified manner on which they conducted themselves in what must have been an entirely harrowing trial."