Una Crown murder: Cambridgeshire Police admit mistakes were made after killer finally jailed 12 years after the 86-year-old's death

David Newton has been found guilty of stabbing Una Crown to death in her own home, 12 years after the crime was committed.

Cambridgeshire Police have admitted that mistakes were made in the initial investigation into the death of 86-year-old Una Crown.

The retired postmistress died from stab wounds to her neck and chest that were inflicted in her home in Magazine Lane, Wisbech on Sunday, January 13, 2013. Her clothing had also been set alight by Newton in a failed bid to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence

After escaping justice for 12 years, her killer David Newton was found guilty of her murder on Thursday (January 13).

Una Crown was murdered at her home in Wisbech in 2013.

Newton, 70, was not charged until 2023, when new forensic testing revealed DNA, found found to be 28,000 more likely to have originated from Newton, under Mrs Crown’s fingernails.

Police have stated that DNA techniques which were used to link Newton to the crime were not available in 2013 but still admitted to making mistakes in the initial investigation and have issued an apology to the Crown family.

Detective Superintendent Iain Moor, senior investigating officer, said: “Today we have finally secured justice for Una and her family, 12 years after her death.

“Mistakes were made during the initial investigation in 2013, for which we have apologised to Una’s family.

“Once again, we acknowledge those errors and apologise it has taken this long for Una’s family to get justice. However, my aim as the senior investigating officer when I took on this role in the past few years was to make sure they didn't wait any longer.

“Vital evidence was retained from the 2013 crime scene which gave the crucial evidence breakthrough using a DNA testing technique not available in 2013.

“For more than a decade David Newton thought he had gotten away with this most horrendous crime, but today’s result shows you cannot hide forever.

“I would like to commend the 2013 team and current investigation team for their painstaking work. We have been supported by incredible experts, witnesses and specialists who have helped us discover who was responsible.”