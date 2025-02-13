A man who lived a stone’s throw away from a retired postmistress and claimed he only knew her “in passing” has today (Thursday) been found guilty of her murder.

David Newton’s conviction comes more than a decade after 86 year-old Una Crown’s death, and after new forensic techniques revealed his DNA on Mrs Crown’s fingernails.

Police were called after family members and a neighbour discovered the widow’s body in her bungalow in Magazine Lane, Wisbech, on Sunday, 13 January, 2013.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “She had been seen alive two days previous and had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm the day before her body was discovered.

“The death was initially treated as unexplained but, after a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Crown had died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a murder investigation was launched.

“Her clothing had also been set alight by Newton in a failed bid to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, but the fire did not spread to the rest of the house.

“Newton, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, was seen by a nearby resident drunkenly walking from the direction of Mrs Crown’s home at about 8.30pm that evening.

“He was interviewed at the time but denied any involvement in her murder. He claimed he knew Mrs Crown to say hello to in passing, and once fixed a back door lock for her in April or May 2012 - but had not seen her or been back in her bungalow since that day.

“Newton, 70, was not charged until 2023, when new forensic testing revealed male DNA, found to be 28,000 more likely to have originated from Newton (or a close male relative from his paternal line) than any other person.”

Investigations by police revealed it was not possible for Newton’s other close male relatives to have carried out the murder.

Jurors heard the DNA found on Mrs Crown’s fingernails would not have been there for longer than 48 hours and due to her general cleanliness, was likely deposited at the time of the murder.

When confronted with the new DNA evidence in interview in April last year, Newton answered no comment to all questions asked by police.

He did not give evidence during his trial, and no witnesses were called by defence counsel. Jurors at Cambridge Crown Court found him guilty of murder after deliberating for a total of 29 hours and 13 minutes. Jurors were excused from serving on another jury for 10 years. Newton's sentencing is due to take place at the same court tomorrow (14 February).

Detective Superintendent Iain Moor, senior investigating officer, said: “Today we have finally secured justice for Una and her family, 12 years after her death.

“Mistakes were made during the initial investigation in 2013, for which we have apologised to Una’s family.

“Once again, we acknowledge those errors and apologise it has taken this long for Una’s family to get justice. However, my aim as the senior investigating officer when I took on this role in the past few years was to make sure they didn't wait any longer.

“Vital evidence was retained from the 2013 crime scene which gave the crucial evidence breakthrough using a DNA testing technique not available in 2013.

“For more than a decade David Newton thought he had gotten away with this most horrendous crime, but today’s result shows you cannot hide forever.

“I would like to commend the 2013 team and current investigation team for their painstaking work. We have been supported by incredible experts, witnesses and specialists who have helped us discover who was responsible.”

Det Supt Moor said in total there were 10,580 items of material to sort through and disclose to the court - the largest ever general disclosure exercise for the force.

He added: “We had six people working full time for six months to go through this relevant material. Some single disclosure items were 100 pages long, highlighting the scale of this huge undertaking.

“In 2013 an 86-year-old widow was robbed of her life. Nothing can take the pain of this heart-breaking case away, but I hope today’s verdict gives Una’s family the closure they deserve and the answers they have longed for. My thoughts are very much with them at this time.

“Finally, this case demonstrates the police commitment to continually reviewing unsolved cases and seeking new lines of enquiry. No unsolved murder case is ever closed.”

Retired Detective Inspector David Grierson, who took on the case as SIO in 2013 before retiring a year later, said Newton had continually lied about his movements over the weekend of the murder and his knowledge of Mrs Crown and her house.

He said: “We all appreciated but did not dwell on the lost opportunities caused by the initial response to Una’s death.

“From leaving the force until 2023, I have kept a close eye on the case and am very pleased with the verdict today.

“I’m immensely proud of the initial investigation, the professionalism shown by the investigation team under challenging circumstances and grateful to the new team led by Det Supt Moor who finalised the case.

“I am especially pleased for Una Crown’s family who have had to wait a long time for this day. Despite the initial failings, her family have remained supportive of the investigation.”

Family statement

In a family statement released at the conclusion of the trial Julia Green, Una Crown's niece, said: "Firstly, thank you to Mr Price KC, for representing the crown and our family.

"In 2013 we heard our Auntie Una had passed away. Two days later we heard it was murder and our world’s stopped. An elderly widow watching her favourite TV programme, feeling warm and safe in her own home. The attack was brutal, horrific and an assault on a defenceless frail elderly widow.

"The verdict today has prevented him causing further distress and misery to others. Since her untimely and savage death, three close family relatives, including her brother, have sadly passed away not knowing her killer has been brought to justice.

“We’d like to thank all who have helped get us to this point today and we can now carry on with our lives knowing justice has been done.”