Two more teenagers arrested following triple stabbing in Paston, Peterborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Peterborough earlier this month – meaning three people have now been arrested as part of he investigation.
The incident happened in Freston, Paston at about 12.20am on Saturday, August 17, with police called following reports of violence.
Cambridgeshire Police said that three males – two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old – were taken to hospital with stab wounds.
One 17-year-old was discharged from hospital shortly afterwards, but the other two remained in hospital for several days, with police initially describing their condition as ‘serious.’ The 18-year-old is still in hospital today, but Cambridgeshire Police said he was not in a life threatening condition.
Last week a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the incident. He has been bailed until November 18.
Today, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that two other arrests have now been made in connection to the incident.
A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has been released on bail until 22 November.
An 18-year-old man from Peterborough has also been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has been bailed until 21 October.
Following the incident, police patrols were increased in the area.
Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/60225/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.