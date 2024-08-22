Two teenagers remain in hospital after triple stabbing in Peterborough on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident

Two teenagers remain in hospital after suffering stab wounds in an incident in Peterborough on Saturday.

Three youngsters – two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old – needed hospital treatment after suffering stab wounds in Freston, Paston at about 12.20am on Saturday.

One of the 17-year-olds was discharged from hospital on Saturday – but the other two still require treatment.

Police at the scene of the incident

Earlier this week, police said that the 18-year-old was in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital – but today (Thursday) a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said that he was now in a stable condition. The 17-year-old is also in a stable condition at Peterborough City Hospital.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. The boy has been bailed until November 18.

No further arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/60225/24.