Boy arrested on suspicion of triple stabbing in Peterborough bailed - as 18-year-old remains in critical condition
An 18-year-old who suffered serious injuries in a triple stabbing in Peterborough on Saturday is still in a critical condition – as a boy arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed.
Police were called at about 12.20am on Saturday (August 17). with reports of violence in Freston, Paston.
Three people needed hospital treatment after suffering stab wounds. One, a 17-year-old boy, was discharged from hospital that day, while the other two – a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year old man – remain in hospital.
Today (Tuesday) Cambridgeshire Police said the 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, while the 17-year-old boy remains in a stable condition at Peterborough City Hospital.
On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). Police today confirmed that he has been released on bail until 18 November.
No other arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.