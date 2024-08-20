Boy arrested on suspicion of triple stabbing in Peterborough bailed - as 18-year-old remains in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stabbing happened on Saturday

An 18-year-old who suffered serious injuries in a triple stabbing in Peterborough on Saturday is still in a critical condition – as a boy arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed.

Police at stabbing at Freston, Paston

Today (Tuesday) Cambridgeshire Police said the 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, while the 17-year-old boy remains in a stable condition at Peterborough City Hospital.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). Police today confirmed that he has been released on bail until 18 November.

No other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.