Residents living on Peterborough street blighted by drug dealing, prostitution and fly tipping make plea for action

Residents living in a Peterborough street have called for more to be done to tackle the criminal and anti-social behaviour that is blighting their neighbourhood.

City councillors, council officers and police visited Green Lane near the city centre yesterday in a bid to find a solution to the issues – many based around a car park on the street – that are making residents’ lives a misery.

People living on the street have reported how prostitution and drug dealing has been taking place on the street at all times of the day and night, while people have also been seen using the car park as a toilet. Flytipping has also become an increasing problem in the short street, which is on the boundary of Park Ward and Central Ward.

"We cleared up 24 drug needles in one day”

Kaylee Betts said: “The problems are ruining the street. We cleared up 24 drug needles in one day. People use the car park as a toilet, to dump rubbish, to deal drugs, for prostitution. We have seen it all, even in broad daylight. People come and sit here to drink from early in the morning, and it goes on all day.

“The last couple of years it has been really bad and has got worse. It is ruining the street. The council need to remove the barrier by the car park that people sit on to drink all day, and put gates up. The car park is for the residents on the street.

"We have been litter picking ourselves, and we have to leave the rubbish in the street for it to be collected, which attracts rats.

Colin Glaum added: “It goes on all day and all night. The noise is really bad – I have to keep my windows closed, even in the hot weather, because of it, It is really bringing the street down."

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported a number of times over the past year on some of the issues facing residents living in Green Lane, with residents calling for action to help them.

"Sometimes it seems that no-one cares”

Silvana Petzold told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We have reported it but nothing ever happens. I can’t understand why on such a small street we have so many issues. Sometimes it seems that no-one cares.”

Residents living on the street said when they cleared up the rubbish, they had even found a knife in the car park, and felt it was not safe for children.

Councillors and officers discussed a number of potential solutions for the street – from placing bins on the street, to approaching the probation services to look at getting work done to tidy up the car park. They are also encouraging residents to report issues to them to help get to the root of the problem.

"We are at the situation where people are not letting their children come out and play in their front gardens”

Councillor Ikra Yasin, who represents the Park Ward, said: “We have an issue with littering, drug usage, drug dealing, drinking, general anti-social behaviour, also reports of prostitution. It has been going down for some time now, so we invited council officers and representatives from the local police just so we can discuss these issues and put some ideas together on how we can alleviate some of these problems going forward.”

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward said: “It is upsetting. We are at the situation where people are not letting their children come out and play in their front gardens. Where I grew up if there was a car park you would be playing in it, but the problem now is that the street drinking, the drugs are getting to be so bad that people will not their children out, and that is really sad.

"We have a little street here, a really good community feel when this is not going on and we think it is sad that it has got to this stage.

"We need to win back this car park and this street for residents”

"We are going to get this car park cleaned up and replanted and get the community to take ownership of the way it looks. We need to win back this car park and this street for the residents.

Central ward cllr Alison Jones added: “What is really beneficial is we’ve had log sheets in the past but as councillors we have agreed we are going to physically go and knock on people’s doors and share with them how residents can fill it in so we can get a really good picture of the issues they have and tell them where to go if there is an emergency.

“We wanted to look at some of the regular litter picking that the council are going to look into – we might even come and litter pick ourselves – and how we can work collaboratively, especially with residents, and then review it on an ongoing basis.”