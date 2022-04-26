Residents have said a Peterborough street near the city centre is still unsafe six months after action was promised, as used drug needles litter the streets and prostitution occurs.

People living in Green Lane, Millfield, have said the street has become a hot spot for crime and anti-social behaviour.

Six months ago, the Peterborough Telegraph reported how residents had been forced to pick up used drug needles in a bid to keep children safe, while drug dealing in the street was a common sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Needles found in Green Lane, Millfield. Residents are calling for action after describing the street as 'unsafe.'

The street sits on the boundary of Central Ward and Park Ward, and in October, Central ward councillor Mohammed Jamil said work was underway to tackle the issues in the area.

However, residents have said the issues remain the same, describing the street as ‘unsafe.’

Silvana Petzold said: “Sadly since the article a few months back nothing has changed.

Needles found in Green Lane. Residents are calling for action after describing the street as 'unsafe'

"We have had one single patrol by the police and they told us ‘we just don’t have enough staff for the whole area.’

“Since December I’ve reported prostitution and the police didn’t show up. I’ve reported a drug dealer as he was still there on the carpark but no one showed up.

"We have drug addicts sitting on the corner of Green Lane and Dogsthorpe Road as early as 8am and waiting on their dealer.

"We still find needles on a weekly basis and no one cares. The whole area has become so unsafe as we are getting approached by drunks and drug addicts, and when we report that they’re getting literally in our face, the police tell me that it isn’t a crime.”

Cllr Jamil said he hoped Superintendent Neil Billany, the new police area commander for Peterborough and Fenland, would be able to deal with the issue.

Cllr Jamil said: “I am aware from the residents complaints that the problems are still prevalent in the area. I am hoping that the new police area commander will be able to prioritise this area along with the problems associated with the drugs and prostitution in the Burghley Road.

"I will be seeking a meeting with residents, council officers and police immediately after the local elections. In the meantime residents should continue to ring the police and report all incidents so police have a records of all the incidents.”

Cllr Ikra Yasin, who represents Park Ward, said: “Officers are working closely with the Police and Safer Peterborough. Furthermore, officers have been tasked with extra patrolling in the area and for all reports of cleansing to be directly passed onto Aragon.

“We have also asked the police to include the area in their patrolling.

"I understand there was a meeting held last week with the Police and other partners at the Safer Peterborough problem solving group.