Pub reveller who knocked man out it attack outside Peterborough city centre O’Neill’s ordered to pay compensation
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pub reveller who knocked another man unconscious outside a Peterborough bar has been ordered to pay compensation.
Henry Nkobi, 23, attacked the victim, who is in his 50s, outside O’Neill’s in Broadway in the early hours of 7 January before fleeing the scene in a taxi.
Nkobi has been given a suspended jail sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court following the attack
Police have now issued a warning to others about the dangers of violence after drinking.
The court heard that following the attack, police made immediate enquiries with the taxi company led officers to an address in Walton Park, where Nkobi was arrested.
Witnesses reported Nkobi punching the victim several times in the stomach, causing him to fall to the ground where he then kicked him in the face, knocking him unconscious.
The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remained for a few days after being treated for a laceration to his head.
In interview, Nkobi told officers he thought the man had upset his girlfriend, which is why he got defensive on her behalf and approached the man.
He claimed the victim assaulted him first, however CCTV footage of the incident disproved this, showing Nkobi being the only aggressor.
Nkobi, of Hartwell Way, Westwood, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he admitted assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.
He must pay £250 in compensation to the victim and complete a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
Detective Constable Jenny Hargreaves, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out by the court, and said: “Sadly we often see alcohol being a factor in fights – this behaviour is completely unacceptable.
“Nkobi told us he’d been out drinking with friends and they’d agreed it would be their last night out in a while due to past issues with fights – he knew how things could end and could have chosen to walk away, but instead put a man in hospital and has been left with a criminal record.”