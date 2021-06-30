Police warning over fraudsters pretending to be police officers

Crime

The fraudsters have targeted elderly and vulnerable residents in a bid to gain money from them.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “We’ve been alerted to reports of fraudsters targeting elderly and vulnerable people across the county by purporting to be from the police.

“Once these con artists have engaged a victim over the phone, they make up a story claiming to need help with an investigation into a money scam at the victim’s bank.

“They ask the victim to disclose their card details and PIN or withdraw money from their account ready for them to collect.

“Remember, we will never call you up to request or collect bank details, cards or cash.”

Residents who believe they have been contacted by fraudsters should: ️

-✋ Stop – end the call and process the information. Call police on 101 and officers will be able to verify if the person you spoke to was a genuine officer

-❗Protect – call your bank immediately if you think you have been scammed so they can freeze your account

☎-️Alert – report the incident to police