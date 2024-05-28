Police to increase patrols as council promises action over 'drug filled' alley next to Peterborough primary school
Police in Peterborough have committed to carrying out extra patrols close to an alley, leading to a Peterborough primary school, frequently used by drug users and dealers.
The alleyway is located on Palmerston Road next to the Tesco on Oundle Road.
Sam Brunt, Head teacher at St Augustine’s CE (VA) Junior School in Woodston, has told the Peterborough Telegraph that the problem was now so bad that pupils had even seen addicts injecting themselves from classroom windows.
The smell of cannabis has also often drifted over to the school and needles have even been pushed through the fence onto the school site.
On Monday (May 20), the school held a ‘Clear the Alley’ day, attended by parents, school staff, neighbourhood police officers, staff and security staff from Tesco as well as ward councillors Daisy Blackmore-Creedon and Alan Dowson.
Two community police officers attended to help with the re-painting of the graffiti-strained walls.
The force has also joined together with the council to look into solving the issues in the area so close to the school.
One of the solutions will be the carrying out of extra patrols.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “After being made aware of issues outside St Augustine’s School in Woodston regarding drugs use and dealing, our neighbourhood officers have been working closely with the school, the council, and the residents to help tackle their concerns.
"We have been working with Peterborough City Council to look at what measures can be put in place such as closing off unnecessary footpaths and keeping the area cleaner as a whole.
"We will also be conducting proactive patrols at various times of the day whenever we can, especially around school drop off and pick up, so if you ever see us out and about do not hesitate to come up and say hi, we would love to talk to you and hear any feedback.”
Peterborough City Council has confirmed that the matter will also be discussed at the next Safer Peterborough Partnership Problem Solving Group.
The Peterborough Telegraph was not made aware of any current plans to close the alleyway when approaching the council for comment.
A council spokesperson added: “We are aware of this issue and have arranged for the alleyway to be checked and cleared of needles. The matter will also be discussed at the next Safer Peterborough Partnership Problem Solving Group.
“Our officers are actively working with the Neighbourhood Police Team to establish who is responsible for the alleyway and nearby properties, so that relevant landowners can be consulted over ongoing maintenance arrangements.
“We would urge anyone affected by anti-social behaviour or issues around drug use to contact ourselves or the police.”
Despite the clean-up efforts from the local community, vandals still ripped down a number of posters designed by the school’s pupils asking people to be considerate and keep the area tidy. This took place just one say after the posters had been laminated and hung up on the fence.