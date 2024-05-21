A community within Peterborough has rallied to support a local school clear up alley that has became a haven for drug use, dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Sam Brunt, Headteacher at St Augustine’s CE (VA) Junior School in Woodston had called for action after being left disgusted to hear the pupils had been forced to witness drug deals, put up with the smell of cannabis wafting into the school grounds and other criminal behaviour in the alley that links the school on Palmerston Road to the Tesco on Oundle Road.

There is little reason to use the path other than to get to the school.

Deputy Head Jen Bratton has told the Peterborough Telegraph of further issues at the site, she said: “We have had used needles pushed through the fence into the school grounds.

"The whole alleyway has become a dumping ground for all sorts of rubbish.

"The issues are going on at all times of the day.

"We have to notify staff about the issues, and to keep an eye on drug addicts in the alley in meetings – we should not have to be doing that in a primary school – we should be focusing on playing and learning.”

In order to combat the problem, the school held a ‘Clear the Alley’ day on Monday (May 20) and received a fantastic response from the local community.

Scores of volunteers from the local community turned out including parents, school staff, neighbourhood police officers, staff and security staff from Tesco as well as ward councillors Daisy Blackmore-Creedon and Alan Dowson.

Mr Brunt said: “We’re trying to make it as difficult as possible for the crimes that have been taking place to take place in the future.

“We’ve had issues with drug use, heroin injection and drug deals in this alley. The problem has come back with a vengeance recently. No child should ever have to put up with that on their school doorstep.

“We have got that real community buy in. The real heartening thing is to see that people do care and want to make a difference. We’re really lucky with the amount of people that have turned out.”

Among the many jobs for the willing volunteers was to chop down overgrown foliage, repainting walls and fence panels to remove graffiti, weeding, litter picking and hanging new posters asking people not to litter or misuse the alleyway; drawn by the school’s pupils themselves.

PC Harriet Gedney, part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team for the Woodston area, was among those happy to get stuck in.

She said: “We’re trying to make the area more of a space space for children because drug users use this area during school times, which is a major concern for us.

“We’ve been engaging with the school and we’re going to be increasing patrols and seeing if we can identify repeat offenders and to work with the school and the council to make the area a better place.”

It’s been a fantastic event organised by St Augustine’s and we’re so grateful to have such good community support.

Clear the Alley Day at St Augustine's CE (VA) Junior School Deputy Head Jen Brattan lends a hand with the painting. Photo: David Lowndes

Clear the Alley Day at St Augustine's CE (VA) Junior School Headteacher Sam Brunt and Deputy Head Jen Brattan before the clean up. Photo: David Lowndes

Clear the Alley Day at St Augustine's CE (VA) Junior School Neighbourhood Policing Team officers joined the clean up efforts. Photo: David Lowndes