A clean up of the alley off Oundle Road has been held after the spot has become popular with both drug dealers and drug users.

Efforts to clean up an alleyway leading to a Peterborough primary school have been vandalised after just one day.

On Monday (May 20), St Augustine’s CE (VA) Junior School in Woodston held a ‘Clear the Alley’ day to clear up an alley that has became a haven for drug use, dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Headteacher Sam Brunt had called for action after being left disgusted to hear the pupils had been forced to witness drug deals, put up with the smell of cannabis wafting into the school grounds and other criminal behaviour in the alley that links the school on Palmerston Road to the Tesco on Oundle Road.

Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon hanging signs designed by pupils at the school.

Scores of volunteers from the local community turned out including parents, school staff, neighbourhood police officers, staff and security staff from Tesco as well as ward councillors Daisy Blackmore-Creedon and Alan Dowson.

Among the many jobs for the willing volunteers was to chop down overgrown foliage, repainting walls and fence panels to remove graffiti, weeding and litter picking.

A large number of laminated signs were also fixed to fence panels, each was individually designed by pupils at the school asking people to be considerate and keep the alley and the area near the school tidy.

Signs that have been ripped down.

The school has been disappointed to find, however, that after just one day, a number of these posters have already been torn down.

A representative from the school said: “It’s a sad state of affairs that having spent hours clearing the alley and making it look appealing yesterday, less than 24 hours later 9 of the children’s posters have already been ripped down.