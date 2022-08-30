Police take action over car cruisers showing 'blatant disregard for the officers, public and traffic legislation'
More than 200 people turned up to event on Sunday
Police cracked down on car cruisers who have been making Peterborough residents’ lives a misery following an event at the weekend.
More than 200 people – and around 150 cars – were at the static car meet at the Pleasure Fair Meadow on Sunday evening.
But while many were there to show off their car modifications to friends, others took part in anti-social driving, creating a nuisance for residents.
As has been the case in the past, some drivers also went to the Ortons following the event, causing more late night disturbances for those in the area.
However, police were on hand to stop the drivers causing problems, and issued a number of tickets and warnings.
One car, found with ‘a number of defects’ was also stopped by police.
A police spokesman said of the event that ‘some drivers and riders showing blatant disregard for the officers, public and traffic legislation.’
Before the meeting took place, councillor Christian Hogg, who has been on a council committee designed to tackle the problems caused by the anti-social driving, called on police to be on hand to disperse the drivers.
Today he welcomed action taken by police. He said: “The police went above what they have done for previous events, and that shows they are taking it seriously.
"I am feeling quite positive about what happened over the weekend – it sends a message that people can not act like this with impunity.
"However, the police action has to be seen to take place on a few occasions, so that people really get the message.”
Discussions are ongoing as to how to provide a long term solution to the issues caused by the car meets.
Cllr Hogg said: “I have no problem with the static car meets themselves – but there are issues that do come with them. The noise from the modified exhausts, the tyre burnouts, the loud pops and bangs going off, all within earshot of an area where there is a lot of housing.
"Most people go there to open their bonnets and show off bits that have been polished or modified, but there is a hardcore majority that cause problems. That is why there needs to be a police presence at these events.”