Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cracked down on car cruisers who have been making Peterborough residents’ lives a misery following an event at the weekend.

More than 200 people – and around 150 cars – were at the static car meet at the Pleasure Fair Meadow on Sunday evening.

But while many were there to show off their car modifications to friends, others took part in anti-social driving, creating a nuisance for residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As has been the case in the past, some drivers also went to the Ortons following the event, causing more late night disturbances for those in the area.

However, police were on hand to stop the drivers causing problems, and issued a number of tickets and warnings.

One car, found with ‘a number of defects’ was also stopped by police.

A police spokesman said of the event that ‘some drivers and riders showing blatant disregard for the officers, public and traffic legislation.’

Police said this vehicle examined and found to have numerous serious defects. A prohibition was placed on it, meaning it could not move until the defects rectified

Before the meeting took place, councillor Christian Hogg, who has been on a council committee designed to tackle the problems caused by the anti-social driving, called on police to be on hand to disperse the drivers.

Today he welcomed action taken by police. He said: “The police went above what they have done for previous events, and that shows they are taking it seriously.

"I am feeling quite positive about what happened over the weekend – it sends a message that people can not act like this with impunity.

"However, the police action has to be seen to take place on a few occasions, so that people really get the message.”

Cllr Hogg said: “I have no problem with the static car meets themselves – but there are issues that do come with them. The noise from the modified exhausts, the tyre burnouts, the loud pops and bangs going off, all within earshot of an area where there is a lot of housing.