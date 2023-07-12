Police say they intend to prosecute six drivers after drifting meeting at Peterborough business park

Police have said they intend to prosecute six people following a car meet which saw drivers drifting vehicles at a Peterborough business park.

Emergency services were called to the Lynch Wood business park near the Ortons on July 1 after complaints about anti-social driving taking place.

Police attended the scene, and moved a number of the drivers on from the scene, before an investigation was started.

Police were called to Lynch Wood earlier this month - now they have issued notices to a number of drivers. Inset - video footage from a different meeting on Tresham Road

Now officers have said they intend to prosecute a number of people in connection with the meeting.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our Road Policing Unit have continued to review CCTV footage submitted to us and have issued further notices to drivers.

“A total of six section 59 notices regarding anti-social use of a vehicle have so far been served, as well as six ‘Notices of Intended Prosecution’ for careless driving.

“A section 59 notice can be served where a vehicle is being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance (anti-social behaviour), or its use amounts to careless or inconsiderate driving.

“The notice serves as a warning against both the driver and the vehicle, lasting 12 months. Repeated behaviour will result in the vehicle being seized and the driver being prosecuted.

“Our officers are still reviewing clips of footage of the event which started at Lynchwood and moved across the city, and where applicable, further section 59s and Notices of Intended Prosecution for careless driving and dangerous driving will be sent to those identified.”

The issue of anti-social driving in the city has caused a number of problems, particularly in the Ortons.

