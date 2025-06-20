Police investigate attempted burglary at a Peterborough supermarket

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Waitrose in Peterborough

Police have today revealed they are investigating an attempted burglary at a Peterborough supermarket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday (June 17) at the Waitrose store in Mayor’s Walk.

Police have cordoned off the train station entrance to the store and wooden panels have been put across the damaged doors.

Officers also found a black car abandoned at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2.10am on Tuesday to the Waitrose in Mayor’s Walk, Peterborough, with reports of a burglary.

He said: “Officers attended the scene and nothing was found to have been stolen from the shop.

"A crime of attempted burglary has been raised and an investigation is on-going.”

While the cordon remains in pace, the store is still open for business with customers using the main entrance from the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Waitrose spokesperson said: “The tape is around the train station entrance and it’s there for safety reasons following an incident this week.”

One commuter has told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The cordon was in place on Tuesday morning when I arrived at the station to commute to work, at around 7am.

"A black car was parked out the front sideways, with police tape around it.

"The doors/glass had all been smashed in and was visible at the time.

"There was a police scientific support vehicle parked outside with a handful of police on site.”