Police investigate attempted burglary at a Peterborough supermarket
The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday (June 17) at the Waitrose store in Mayor’s Walk.
Police have cordoned off the train station entrance to the store and wooden panels have been put across the damaged doors.
Officers also found a black car abandoned at the scene.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2.10am on Tuesday to the Waitrose in Mayor’s Walk, Peterborough, with reports of a burglary.
He said: “Officers attended the scene and nothing was found to have been stolen from the shop.
"A crime of attempted burglary has been raised and an investigation is on-going.”
While the cordon remains in pace, the store is still open for business with customers using the main entrance from the car park.
A Waitrose spokesperson said: “The tape is around the train station entrance and it’s there for safety reasons following an incident this week.”
One commuter has told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The cordon was in place on Tuesday morning when I arrived at the station to commute to work, at around 7am.
"A black car was parked out the front sideways, with police tape around it.
"The doors/glass had all been smashed in and was visible at the time.
"There was a police scientific support vehicle parked outside with a handful of police on site.”